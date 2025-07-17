The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark shares her own sad reaction to devastating WNBA All-Star game news

The Indiana Fever phenom will miss the WNBA All-Star Game and 3-point contest at her home arena in devastating news. She was obviously emotional about it.

Matthew Graham

Caitlin Clark was in tears earlier this week when she reaggravated her groin in a win against the Connecticut Sun at the home arena of the Boston Celtics, TD Garden.

Those tears probably flowed again when the Indiana Fever phenom had to announce she will miss the WNBA All-Star Game and 3-point contest at her home arena, Gainbridght Fieldhouse, because of the injury.

Jul 15, 2025: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark looks to be in tears after reaggravating her groin injury.

Breaking the news originally across all of the Fever social handles, the Rookie of the Year and record-smashing All-Star vote-getter wrote, "I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body."

The 23-year-old Iowa Hawkeyes legend then reposted the announcement to her own Instagram Stories, showing complete sorrow with black heart emojis and hope with the prayer emojis. (On X, it was all love with regular red heart emojis.)

It's a devastating blow for Clark and the WNBA, especially given the game and All-Star festivities are being held in Indy, and as the face of the league, as proven by the nearly 1.3 million votes she received from fans, exponentially higher than any other player, it's another huge momentum killer for the league that has seen explosive growth financially.

Given Clark has certainly suffered a sophomore slump because of her various injuries, it was the right call. Unfortunately, the billion-dollar league builder will be sorely missed.

