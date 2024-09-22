The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Flau’jae’s honest reaction to Caitlin Clark trolls after Iowa, LSU drama

The Lady Tigers guard gets real with her feelings about the haters after last year’s tournament loss.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) controls the ball against LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) in the fourth quarter in the finals of the Albany Regional in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Flau’jae Johnson has a lot to be proud of on and off the basketball court, but she’s still irked by the trolls after the LSU Lady Tigers lost to Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in the regional finals.

Flau’jae teamed up with fellow LSU athlete Livvy Dunne on Flau’jae’s podcast, “Best of Both Worlds” to talk about the worst trolling the two have dealt with. Flau’jae went right to the haters who commented, “Clark owns you. Clark owns you,” she said twice.

Livvy Dunne and Flau’jae
Flau’jae said she was “so mad, bruh. I was hot, hot hot.” She said she was wanting “to fight” after reading the comments. She also specified how angry she gets when she goes on a big platform like ESPN and in the comments there’s people hating on her “who are probably dudes who have never picked up a basketball, can’t run straight, got two left feet, got legs look like arms.”

Flau'jae, 20, is now the unquestioned leader of the Lady Tigers basketball team and will be out for revenge. She’s also ballin’ with her NIL earnings, in which she’s tied second with Dunne at $1.4 million per year, according to On3’s Women’s Top 100 NIL Rankings.

Flau’jae is winning at life and that’s all that matters, haters.

