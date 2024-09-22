Flau’jae’s honest reaction to Caitlin Clark trolls after Iowa, LSU drama
Flau’jae Johnson has a lot to be proud of on and off the basketball court, but she’s still irked by the trolls after the LSU Lady Tigers lost to Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in the regional finals.
Flau’jae teamed up with fellow LSU athlete Livvy Dunne on Flau’jae’s podcast, “Best of Both Worlds” to talk about the worst trolling the two have dealt with. Flau’jae went right to the haters who commented, “Clark owns you. Clark owns you,” she said twice.
Flau’jae said she was “so mad, bruh. I was hot, hot hot.” She said she was wanting “to fight” after reading the comments. She also specified how angry she gets when she goes on a big platform like ESPN and in the comments there’s people hating on her “who are probably dudes who have never picked up a basketball, can’t run straight, got two left feet, got legs look like arms.”
Flau'jae, 20, is now the unquestioned leader of the Lady Tigers basketball team and will be out for revenge. She’s also ballin’ with her NIL earnings, in which she’s tied second with Dunne at $1.4 million per year, according to On3’s Women’s Top 100 NIL Rankings.
Flau’jae is winning at life and that’s all that matters, haters.
