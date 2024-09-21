The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne excitedly shows off LSU ring with iconic TV reference

Millennials and zoomers will immediately recognize the legendary sound bite as the superstar gymnast celebrates a big feat.

Alex Gonzalez

Jul 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field after watching the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. St. Louis won 2-1.
Jul 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field after watching the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. St. Louis won 2-1. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne is celebrating a major career feat with an equally iconic television moment. 

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s stunning LSU Gymnastics team photos drop

The LSU gymnast took to Instagram Reels today to share a video, in which, she shows off her national championship ring. And while she has enjoyed a remarkable career thus far, the 21-year-old reminds us that she’s still a kid at heart.

The reel was synced to an audio clip millennials and zoomers will quickly recognize. In the video, Dunne proudly displays her rings, as a sound bite plays, featuring a voice saying “It’s not just a boulder, it’s a rock!”

Livvy Dunne 2024
Livvy Dunne shows of LSU national championship ring, along with her class ring / Livvy Dunne / Instagram

The sound bite comes from an episode of “Spongebob Squarepants” called “Pizza Delivery,” in which, Spongebob and his co-worker, Squidward, deliver a pizza from their Krusty Krab workplace to a customer, driving a boulder to get to the customer’s house.

But unlike Spongebob, Dunne won’t be traveling by boulder anytime soon. In a recent conversation with fellow LSU athlete Flau’jae Johnson, Dunne revealed that her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes will often send her a private jet whenever he wants to spend time with her.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne, Flau’jae behind-the-scenes glimpse of baller life

Talk about dedication!

Dunne and her teammates are currently gearing up for the upcoming gymnastics season — and they’ve been sharing hilarious updates via TikTok during the process. The ladies are set to return to the mat this coming winter, when the season begins.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Bling alert: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out natty championship rings

Not an Ole Miss: Who is Lane Kiffin’s girlfriend Sally Rychlak?

Big news?: Did WNBA power couple DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith get engaged?

McLovin: Jameis Winston’s hilarious fast food rankings goes viral; whos his No. 1?

Small packages: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player

Published
Alex Gonzalez

ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion