Livvy Dunne excitedly shows off LSU ring with iconic TV reference
Livvy Dunne is celebrating a major career feat with an equally iconic television moment.
The LSU gymnast took to Instagram Reels today to share a video, in which, she shows off her national championship ring. And while she has enjoyed a remarkable career thus far, the 21-year-old reminds us that she’s still a kid at heart.
The reel was synced to an audio clip millennials and zoomers will quickly recognize. In the video, Dunne proudly displays her rings, as a sound bite plays, featuring a voice saying “It’s not just a boulder, it’s a rock!”
The sound bite comes from an episode of “Spongebob Squarepants” called “Pizza Delivery,” in which, Spongebob and his co-worker, Squidward, deliver a pizza from their Krusty Krab workplace to a customer, driving a boulder to get to the customer’s house.
But unlike Spongebob, Dunne won’t be traveling by boulder anytime soon. In a recent conversation with fellow LSU athlete Flau’jae Johnson, Dunne revealed that her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes will often send her a private jet whenever he wants to spend time with her.
Talk about dedication!
Dunne and her teammates are currently gearing up for the upcoming gymnastics season — and they’ve been sharing hilarious updates via TikTok during the process. The ladies are set to return to the mat this coming winter, when the season begins.
