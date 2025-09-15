The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Floyd Mayweather Jr. hits big again after Terence Crawford huge bet winner

The boxing legend stays hot with his gambling picks as he turned his attention to another sport.

Former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. walks off the court after a game between the LA Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena.
They don’t call him Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. for nothing. The 48-year-old boxing legend made a boatload of cash betting big on Terence Crawford to upset Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night.

Mayweather Jr. has made $1.2-$1.5 billion in his boxing career and can afford to place big bets. He’s known as a big gambler and has his main residence in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also walks around with a million in cash in his backpack with his security with him and isn’t shy about countIng his fight purses on social media.

After showing off he won on the +148 Crawford on Saturday and scoring $74k, Mayweather Jr. turned his attention to the WNBA playoffs and the hometown Las Vegas Aces who have been as hot as Crawford entering the postseason on a 16-game winning streak. As such, Mayweather put $20k on the Aces to win the first half of Game 1 vs. the Seattle Storm by 3.5 points on Sunday.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Floyd Mayweather/Instagram

And win the $18,181.80 he did. The Aces would lead at halftime 45-25, easily covering.

What will Mayweather Jr. be betting on next? He loves to post his plays so let’s see if the 50-0 boxing legend can continue his gambling hot streak.

