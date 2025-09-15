Floyd Mayweather Jr. hits big again after Terence Crawford huge bet winner
They don’t call him Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. for nothing. The 48-year-old boxing legend made a boatload of cash betting big on Terence Crawford to upset Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night.
Mayweather Jr. has made $1.2-$1.5 billion in his boxing career and can afford to place big bets. He’s known as a big gambler and has his main residence in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also walks around with a million in cash in his backpack with his security with him and isn’t shy about countIng his fight purses on social media.
After showing off he won on the +148 Crawford on Saturday and scoring $74k, Mayweather Jr. turned his attention to the WNBA playoffs and the hometown Las Vegas Aces who have been as hot as Crawford entering the postseason on a 16-game winning streak. As such, Mayweather put $20k on the Aces to win the first half of Game 1 vs. the Seattle Storm by 3.5 points on Sunday.
And win the $18,181.80 he did. The Aces would lead at halftime 45-25, easily covering.
What will Mayweather Jr. be betting on next? He loves to post his plays so let’s see if the 50-0 boxing legend can continue his gambling hot streak.
