Canelo comforted by wife and daughter in vulnerable moment after losing to Crawford
Saturday night’s fight didn’t go Canelo Alvarez’s way for the the first time in any match since 2022. Terence Crawford was the better fighter and the two legends walked away with mutual admiration for each other. New video of Canelo after the fight with his wife and daughter shows how devastated he looked, however, in a vulnerable moment.
Alvarez, 35, will be just fine and had an insane payday for the Netflix fight that took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. He even got his belts back in a touching gesture after the fight by the 37-year-old Crawford who now is 42-0 and the first fighter in the four-belt era to hold undisputed titles in three separate weight classes.
Alvarez’s wife Fernanda Gomez was a highlight on the night with her head-turning black dress that she even outshined actress Sofia Vergara in a side-by-side photo in. She was also there for him with a hug right after the loss.
Now, a video you didn’t see shows Alvarez — now 62-3-2 in his career — looking devastated with Gomez and their daughter Maria are comforting him in the locker room.
Canelo is a true champion of the sport and no doubt he has more wins left in the tank. At this point in his career, he’s doing it for the love of boxing. No matter what happens moving forward he’s already a winner at home as moments like these show what matters most.
