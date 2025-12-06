Fred Warner does insane outdoor activity as 49ers return remains possible
When San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner broke and dislocated his ankle on October 12, it looked like for sure his season was over. But Warner isn’t your average human being and he’s doing everything possible to try and return for the playoffs.
Warner was hurt when he was rolled up on from behind by his teammate vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a devastating day for the four-time All-Pro and the team.
Warner hasn’t missed home 49ers games either and has supported his teammates any way he can.
The team meanwhile is 9-4 and in the thick of the NFC West division and playoff hunt. Could Warner be back for a playoff run?
Team GM John Lynch discussed the possibility.
Most medical experts said 16 weeks, whereas a Wild Card game would put him at 13 weeks. If anyone could do it, it would be Warner.
During the team’s bye week he headed up to a cabin in Lake Tahoe where his wife Sydney Warner, who is pregnant with their second child, showed him pushing the limits in the freezing Lake Tahoe waters.
Cold water isn’t detering Warner, who even rowed a boat shirtless. Keep in mind it’s in the 40s outside in the Sierra Nevada town and the water bone-chilling.
49ers fans are certainly rooting for him to come back healthy.
A good family trip:
It looks like he’s enjoying the trip, even stopping for Sydney at the Sonic drive in.
And waking up to this view:
