Fred Warner does insane outdoor activity as 49ers return remains possible

When San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner broke and dislocated his ankle on October 12, it looked like for sure his season was over. But Warner isn’t your average human being and he’s doing everything possible to try and return for the playoffs.

Warner was hurt when he was rolled up on from behind by his teammate vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a devastating day for the four-time All-Pro and the team.

Fred Warner/Instagram

Warner hasn’t missed home 49ers games either and has supported his teammates any way he can.

#49ers Fred Warner and Nick Bosa showed up in the locker room during their MNF game against Carolina:



The captains have showcased great leadership as they both have showed support to the squad during home games despite their injuries 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/wn7Yik7qeE — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 3, 2025

The team meanwhile is 9-4 and in the thick of the NFC West division and playoff hunt. Could Warner be back for a playoff run?

Team GM John Lynch discussed the possibility.

Matt Maiocco asked John Lynch if Fred Warner could return at some point during the playoffs:



“Well, medically, no. I mean, the docs say it’s probably on the wrong side of the range that they would suggest. But even the docs with Fred say, 'You know what, let him rehab as if he’s… pic.twitter.com/Ei94ZSVeHa — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 5, 2025

Most medical experts said 16 weeks, whereas a Wild Card game would put him at 13 weeks. If anyone could do it, it would be Warner.

During the team’s bye week he headed up to a cabin in Lake Tahoe where his wife Sydney Warner, who is pregnant with their second child, showed him pushing the limits in the freezing Lake Tahoe waters.

Sydney Warner/Instagram

Fred Warner testing his limits with Lake Tahoe in the winter 🥶



Via: Sydney Warner IG pic.twitter.com/5oiKRcoB0W — Alex Tran (@nineralex) December 6, 2025

Cold water isn’t detering Warner, who even rowed a boat shirtless. Keep in mind it’s in the 40s outside in the Sierra Nevada town and the water bone-chilling.

49ers fans are certainly rooting for him to come back healthy.

A good family trip:

It looks like he’s enjoying the trip, even stopping for Sydney at the Sonic drive in.

Fred Warner/Instagram

And waking up to this view:

Sydney Warner/Instagram

