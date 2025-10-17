49ers star Fred Warner, wife Sydney have big baby news in sweet post following injury
Fred Warner’s season with the San Francisco 49ers came to an abrupt end last Sunday when he fractured and dislocated his ankle in gruesome fashion vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He at least has a lot to cheer about at home.
The 28-year-old All-Pro linebacker had surgery to repair his right ankle this week and posted a positive message to the fans beforehand.
His wife would have her own emotional reaction, and share an adorable photo of Fred with their 1-year-old son Beau while he recovers post-surgery on the couch.
Speaking of Beau, he’s about to be a big brother. The couple just revealed the sex of the baby in a sweet way where Sydney wrote the following:
“Life knew we were gonna need a little extra sunshine this year 🤍 let’s hope Beau warms up to the idea soon enough 😜 sweet days are ahead 🙏🏽”
A baby girl!
This looks like it was filmed before Fred’s injury as he’s standing and holding his son. It was some good news, though, they could share after the unfortunate injury he suffered this past week.
Sydney is due sometime in 2026.
No doubt Fred will be cheering on the 49ers all season including this weekend’s home game vs. the Atlanta Falcons. Back home, he has his own fans cheering him on with another one set to join him soon.
