Fred Warner's wife Sydney shares emotional note at 49ers win after his brutal injury
Fred Warner returned to watch his San Francisco 49ers play in the first game without him since the devastating ankle injury he suffered last week that ended his season. It was an emotional night for him and his wife Sydney in a night where the defense played inspired football in his honor.
The four-time All-Pro linebacker fractured and dislocated his ankle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when his teammate rolled up on him from behind. It was a gruesome scene and the air cast and the cart came out.
Warner would post an emotional message to the fans during the week.
His wife Sydney, who is pregnant with their second child (see link above), also posted an inspiring message following her husband’s surgery. She also shared him chilling with son Beau in a tear-jerking photo.
Fred, Sydney, and Beau would all his up Levi’s Stadium for the Sunday night matchup with the Atlanta Falcons where Fred was shown several times during the NBC broadcast with his foot up watching the game.
The young defense stepped up in his honor, holding the Falcons to just 10 points in a 20-10 win. After the victory, Warner was seen dapping up every teammate in an emotional scene.
Speaking of emotional, Sydney posted some adorable family photos at the game and wrote, “Emotional and memorable day ❤️happy for a Niners win!”
What a scene and what a teammate Warner is. Despite the win, the team will sorely miss him the rest of the season.
While it’s unlikely he will travel to next week’s game at the Houston Texans as he recovers, he’ll be there in spirit with the players while getting the support he needs at home.
