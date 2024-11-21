Fred Warner's wife Sydney answers 'difficult' fan question in killer top and pant combo
Bachelor alum Sydney Warner relocated to California due to her husband's — NFL superstar defensive player Fred Warner — contract with the San Francisco 49ers. While a move to the West Coast is exciting for some, the 29-year-old WAG is now admitting that hers was a little harder.
Sydney held a Q&A on her Instagram on Wednesday, November 20, where fans asked her a ton of questions, ranging from inquiries about her son Beau to her experience attending 49ers games. However, one person asked, "Did you find it difficult moving for Fred?" Sydney, who shared a photo in a killer white top and pink pants alongside her hubby, gave this as her answer.
"Difficult to leave the south, absolutely! Alabama is my home and California is so different for me," she admitted. "But then I thought about our life together, I knew we were going to get married. So it was absolutely worth it!"
Fred Warner started his NFL career for the San Francisco 49ers back in 2018, and has helped take the team to two Super Bowls in that time. He and Sydney began dating in March 2020, got engaged in 2021, and were married in the summer of 2022. The happy couple welcomed Beau into their lives in March 2024.
Meanwhile, Sydney continues to have a large following thanks to her appearance on season 24 of The Bachelor. She recently caught the internet's attention with a head-turning fur coat while running some errands.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Steeling the show: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara shows epic head-to-toe Steelers fit
Twinsies: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld looks identical to her tiny manicured dog
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip