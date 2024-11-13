Fred Warner's wife Syndey rocks head turning fur coat fit for a day of errands
Fred Warner is continuing to battle for first place in the NFC West with the San Francisco 49ers, but his wife Sydney is fighting her own battles— running errands.
The 29-year-old NFL WAG, who gained notoriety for her appearance on Season 24 of "The Bachelor," dropped a new photo on Instagram on Wednesday, November 13, showcasing a dazzling fit for her daily activities. She wrote, "Happy Wednesday girls!!! busy day of errands before the weekend," while draped in a stunning fur coat, a white top, and blue jeans.
Following her run on "The Bachelor," Sydney became an influencer and has 223K fans on Instagram. She is a frequent attendee at games with other 49ers WAGs including Kristin Juszczyk, Claire Kittle, and Olivia Culpo. Sydney previously made a splash online after flexing her abs during the 49ers domination over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 27.
Meanwhile, her hubby and the rest of the 49ers are preparing for a divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, November 17, a game that will have possible playoff implications for both teams.
