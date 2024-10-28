Fred Warner’s wife Sydney shows off impeccable abs for Cowboys-49ers
While San Francisco 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner was busy getting eight tackles in a big win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, his wife Sydney Warner was just as impressive off the field.
Sydney, who is an influencer and reality TV star who appeared on Season 24 of “The Bachelor”, is a regular at games with the other 49ers WAGs like Kristin Juszczyk, Claire Kittle, and Olivia Culpo.
For Sunday Night Football, Sydney wore her husband’s No. 54 jersey with jeans, revealing her impeccable abs and added some bling around her waste.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt gifted custom Chiefs leather jacket, gives rockstar glam
Her abs shined even brighter than the jewelry she had around them.
RELATED: Jared Goff’s wife Christen’s fire fit goes perfectly with Texas-sized ring
Fred and Sydney have been married since 2022, and have a son Beau Anthony, who was born in March of this year, making Sydney’s abs even more impressive.
Before her fame, Sydney grew up in Alabama and worked as a nanny and a retail marketing manager. She attended the University of Alabama and studied biology. She's also a licensed nursing assistant.
The two are definitely one of the NFL’s top couple’s, and Sunday showed exactly why with a winning night on and off the field.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date