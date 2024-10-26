Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea's 4-word reaction to World Series Game 1 heroics
Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees
in LA was made for Hollywood.
The Dodgers came away with the big win thanks to a walk-off grand slam from star first baseman Freddie Freeman in the 10th inning. It was a spectacular moment that had everyone in Dodgers Stadium on their feet.
You couldn't have asked for a better start to the Fall Classic and now fans are clamoring for more.
MORE: Chelsea Freeman's midriff Dodgers fit wows before hubby Freddie's Game 1 heroics
Freeman's heroics left everyone speechless, including wife Chelsea who immediately responded on social media.
Chelsea's reaction was right to the point, with a series of exclamation points and "WALK OFF GRAND SLAM" in all caps. It was a reaction everyone can relate to, just look at the flurry of tweets on X.
MORE: Mookie Betts' wife Brianna in custom corset jersey for World Series Game 1
Who knows what we are in store for in Game 2 on Saturday night.
Chelsea and Freddie began dating in 2011 when Freeman was a member of the Atlanta Braves. Before they were married in November 2014, Chelsea appeared on the reality series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta as she picked out her wedding gown.
The couple has three sons: Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner.
She is the founder and owner of the Chelsea Freeman Collection, which sells stylish sports apparel for Atlanta and Los Angeles.
