The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea's 4-word reaction to World Series Game 1 heroics

Chelsea Freeman had an enthusiastic reaction to husband Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

Josh Sanchez

Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers with wife Chelsea during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show.
Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers with wife Chelsea during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees
in LA was made for Hollywood.

The Dodgers came away with the big win thanks to a walk-off grand slam from star first baseman Freddie Freeman in the 10th inning. It was a spectacular moment that had everyone in Dodgers Stadium on their feet.

You couldn't have asked for a better start to the Fall Classic and now fans are clamoring for more.

MORE: Chelsea Freeman's midriff Dodgers fit wows before hubby Freddie's Game 1 heroics

Freeman's heroics left everyone speechless, including wife Chelsea who immediately responded on social media.

Chelsea's reaction was right to the point, with a series of exclamation points and "WALK OFF GRAND SLAM" in all caps. It was a reaction everyone can relate to, just look at the flurry of tweets on X.

chelsea freeman freddie freeman walk off grand slam reaction dodgers world serie
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

MORE: Mookie Betts' wife Brianna in custom corset jersey for World Series Game 1

Who knows what we are in store for in Game 2 on Saturday night.

Chelsea and Freddie began dating in 2011 when Freeman was a member of the Atlanta Braves. Before they were married in November 2014, Chelsea appeared on the reality series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta as she picked out her wedding gown.

Chelsea Freeman, Freddie Freeman, MLB WAGs, Los Angeles Dodgers
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

The couple has three sons: Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner.

She is the founder and owner of the Chelsea Freeman Collection, which sells stylish sports apparel for Atlanta and Los Angeles.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe

Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand

How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs

+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf

$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News