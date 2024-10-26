The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chelsea Freeman's midriff Dodgers fit wows before hubby Freddie's Game 1 heroics

The Dodgers WAG looked amazing with their three kids for the World Series before her husband’s amazing walk-off grand slam homerun.

Matthew Graham

Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday January 7, 2024
Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday January 7, 2024 / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

If there was any family who deserved a historic World Series moment, it was the Freemans.

In Game 1 with the Los Angeles Dodgers down to their final out after Shohei Ohtani failed to deliver fo one the rare times in these MLB playoffs, a hobbled Freddie Freeman channeled his inner Kirk Gibson plus Roy Hobbs to deliver a walk-off grand slam home run to down the New York Yankees, 6-3.

Not to be outdone, Chelsea Freeman, with their three boys, Frederick "Freddie" II, 8, Brandon, 3, and Maximus "Max," also 3, all looked fantastic, especially mama who rocked a midriff Dodgers jersey with high-wasted jeans. Mrs. Freeman cold barely hold her excitement for the Fall Classic, posted on her Instagram Stories earlier that day, "Who else can't sleep?!!!"

Chelsea Freeman with her three boys Freddie, Brandon, and Max
Chelsea Freeman with her three boys Freddie, Brandon, and Max / Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

For those that did not know, Mas was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurological condition that's especially rare in children. After being rushed to the emergency room, Max was in the pediatric ICU for eight days. Luckily in late September, Chelsea shared a heartwarming video of her youngest son able to walk towards his 33-year-old mother.

The continued health improvement of their son has been cause enough for celebration, so it's the world's greatest cherry on top to have such a career defining moment in Game 1 of the World Series against the most storied franchise in baseball.

Freddie Freeman
Oct 25, 2024: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam home run in the tenth inning against the New York Yankees. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It's even better that Max was there to catch dad's historic feat with his mom and siblings. It's the perfect ending that's almost too good to be true. And yet here we are.

Matthew Graham
