Gabby Thomas dances with her little dog celebrating Coco Gauff's French Open title
Gabby Thomas loves to dance. This time she was dancing to victory for Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff in the French Open.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star isn’t afraid to bust a move whether it’s on the podium with an iconic dance after winning the first-ever Grand Slam Track meet and $100k, or if it’s in the middle of practice with a teammate, or with her fiancé Spencer McManes on the beach in a bikini after a few too many spicy margaritas, or at their engagement party.
After the 21-year-old Gauff — who was a fellow Team USA Olympian with Thomas in 2024 — won her second major on Saturday, she revealed a motivational note she wrote because of Thomas, to which Thomas replied with a heartfelt message.
Following Gauff’s win and Alcaraz’s epic comeback, the 28-year-old Thomas took to TikTok to dance to their victories where she wrote, “Vibes are high Coco & Alcaraz both won the #frenchopen 🙏🏽.” She also included her dog, Rico Thee Pug, in her performance while wearing a green fit.
Rico didn’t even flinch — he’s unflappable like mom on the track.
Thomas hopes to keep dancing with her own victories when she takes to the track on September 26th at the Athlos meet in New York City.
