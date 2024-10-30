Genie Bouchard details catching World Series ball off of woman's face
Genie Bouchard pulled up to the Bronx on Tuesday night for her first-ever World Series game.
The tennis pro turned pickleball influencer had the opportunity to watch the New York Yankees pick up their first win of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers to keep their season alive.
While Genie showed up to the game in a stunning bomber jacket and fit, it ended with an insane story that happened in the stands.
MORE: Genie Bouchard shares jaw-dropping 'Clueless' fit in thigh-high stockings
Genie caught a foul ball at the game, but quickly realized something went terribly wrong.
"Okay, crazy story time: a foul ball comes our way, people scramble, it's mayhem, and it ends up literally next to my shoe," Genie wrote. "I pitck it up. Yay! My first World Series game ever and I catch a foul ball! Then I realize there is chaos in the row in front of us; it turns out the ball ricocheted off a poor lady's face.
"It got her in the eye, she is bent over, totally swelling and bleeding profusely, and she can't stand up. The medics arrive thankfully to carry her out. I managed to take a pick with my ball then I hand it to her on her way out.
"If it possibly broke a bone in her face she deserves it more than me. I didn't catch her name, but if you see this hope you are doing better and on the road to recovery."
MORE: Genie Bouchard ditches shorts for bikini in St. Tropez heat
Now that is quite the first World Series experience.
Genie racked up several accolades throughout her tennis career. She was a Wimbledon runner-up and reached the Australian and French Open semifinals.
Now, she's attending World Series games and catching foul balls off of broken faces. What a life.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality
Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence
New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game
WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal—