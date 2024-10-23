Genie Bouchard flexes toned abs in jeans, crop-top selfie away from pickleball
Genie Bouchard was the first Canadian-born player to make the finals of Wimbledon back in 2014. Fast forward 11 years and she’s still just 30 years old and still playing, but also dominating the pickleball court and crushing her fits with her model looks.
She recently hit the beach in Saint-Tropez, France, showing off her bikini body, and then New York City where she rocked a miniskirt and boots.
While Bouchard is still active on the WTA Tour, she joined the Carvana PPA Tour in 2023, bringing her tennis skills to the pro pickleball circuit. She has really embraced a career playing both sports.
Bouchard also has a career as an influencer and model. Her lastest selfie showing off those tennis and pickleball abs with a crop-top and jeans shows exactly why.
Well done. She just needs to move that box out of the way next time.
Bouchard last played at the National Bank Open in Toronto on August 4, where she exited in the first round. In her long career, Bouchard is 299-228 in singles and has amassed nearly $7 million in earnings. She’s also reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.
Win or lose on the court, Bouchard is certainly winning with her looks off of it.
