Georgina Rodríguez steals Cristiano Ronaldo's thunder posing with UEFA Nations trophy
Portugal may have won the 2025 UEFA Nations League — with the help of star player Cristiano Ronaldo — but even a trophy as gleaming as theirs couldn't outshine Ronaldo's longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez.
Both Ronaldo and Rodriguez, who have been together since 2016, shared a series of post-win shots to their respective social media accounts on Monday, June 9. The couple both shared the same picture of themselves posing with the giant trophy, which Rodriguez help the soccer icon hold up in the snapshot.
Though the trophy was finished with a brilliant shine and Ronaldo's talent was the talk of the town, Rodriguez radiated beauty in the photo, her floor-length, dove-gray gown stealing the show.
Rodriguez's clingy ensemble featured detailed ruching, which only helped to enhance her hourglass figure. To complete the fit, she wore her dark hair tied back in a tight updo, accentuating the entire look with matching gemstone earrings and necklace.
While Ronaldo shared the picture on his X account (fornerly known as Twitter), Rodriguez shared that pic and others in one Instagram slideshow, which also featured a selfie posing at the game, as well as a series of photos of Ronaldo and his winning team. (See below.)
"Champions!!!! Congratulations team 🇵🇹❤️." Rodriguez captioned the post, which was written in Spanish (and translated into English).
