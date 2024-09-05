Golden State Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga unrecognizable with new look (PHOTOS)
The Golden State Warriors will need forward Jonathan Kuminga to be even better this season as the new-look Warriors are without Klay Thompson for the first time in the Stephen Curry Era.
Kuminga is coming off his best season in the NBA, averaging 16.1 and 4.8 rebounds per game.
He’s been working hard in the offseason on his strength and agility as seen here:
With a 6-foot-7, 225-pound frame, Kuminga has all the physical attributes you’d look for in a player. His body, however, isn’t the only change Kuminga worked on over the summer — see if you can recognize him in these photos that surfaced.
Here’s a before image for reference:
He’s going more with a 1990s Dennis Rodman vibe. He’s got the gold hair going, and even dyed the goatee.
For the Warriors sake, they hope he plays as hard as Rodman… on the defensive side at least. Will a new nickname follow the new hair as well?
