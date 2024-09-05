Philadelphia 76ers player roasted by star teammate, social media for boat attire (PHOTOS)
Ricky Council IV looks to have a bright future. He received playing time with the Philadelphia 76ers as an undrafted rookie last season, which is rare in the NBA. The guard from the University of Arkansas also shined in the NBA Summer League.
Council IV averaged 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds and shot over 48 percent from floor in just nine minutes per game in 2023-2024.
He plays on a team with big personalities like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Now that he’s making it in the league he’s one of the boys. In a photo posted from the 76ers official X (formerly Twitter) account, Council IV can be seen posing for a picture alongside teammate Maxey on a boat trip in Mexico .
The socks just throw the whole picture off. Even the team account had jokes with the caption “sixers at sea. 🛥️🌊 (socks on a boat is crazy tho @Rickythe4th 🤣)”.
Maxey himself weighed in that the socks are “ridiculous.”
There’s a second picture and Council IV still is the only one relaxing in socks.
Commenters couldn’t help but agree:
One fan even went as far to reference the infamous New York Giants boat photo.
It’s definitely not a Georgina and Ronaldo yacht vibe going on there, but at least Council IV looks comfortable out there at sea. Let’s just hope he takes the socks off if he gets in the water.
