Brock Bowers’ shocking hairline goes viral (VIDEO)
Brock Bowers is about to take the field for his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The 13th overall draft pick has high expectations after winning two national championships at the University of Georgia.
His hairline, however, may be even higher than his expectations. Check out the latest video that surfaced on social media that has everyone talking about the 21-year-old tight end:
You can see in another picture back in May that it’s definitely fading.
Compare this to just a year ago at Georgia where it looked like there was at least some more hair:
After the latest video, all kinds of jokes about Bowers’ hair surfaced.
Bowers has a 4-year, $18 million rookie contract with the Raiders, and he’s dating his high school sweetheart, Cameron Rose Newell. Just look at this pic — he’s winning at life with hair or not.
