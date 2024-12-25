Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt gives surprising answer on fashion staple for 2025
Gracie Hunt is known for her iconic gameday fits, and we imagine she’s going to slay this NFL Christmas Gameday. Especially as she already has a vision of future fashion trends.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt shares rare bikini bombshell from tropical vacation with boyfriend
In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, published Saturday, Dec. 21, the Kansas City Chiefs heiress revealed which fashion trends she thinks will be in and out for 2025.
“I think that patent skin-tight pants are out for a moment,” Hunt said. “I'm sure they'll come back, as all fashion trends tend to at some point. I think that cargo pants are in to stay for 2025. They're so easy to style and really chic. You can dress them up or down. And then I'd also say that I'm seeing a lot more loose-fit jeans…and low-rise jeans.”
Gracie takes a lot of her fashion inspiration from her mother, Tavia Hunt — who is the wife of Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt. She says her mother has often told her that she sees many fashion trends from her day get second lives through younger generations.
“My mom always says she remembers when things were from the 80s and 90s,” Gracie says.
“And when things come in and out of fashion, she's like, ‘Oh my goodness, we had scrunchies, now you guys all have scrunchies.’”
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt's funny answer living in Dallas Cowboys country
Fans can stream the Chiefs VS. Pittsburgh Steelers game today beginning at 1 p.m. ET via Netflix.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady…: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game
…of Texas: Loreal Sarkisian is Texas sparkly denim-white cowgirl for CFP game
Wowza: Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game
Totally adorable: Hailee Steinfeld’s sweet selfie will make Josh Allen jealous
‘Mamba’ style: Vanessa Bryant amazingly customizes Elf on the Shelf with Kobe tribute