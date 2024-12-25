The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt gives surprising answer on fashion staple for 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress is known for her gameday outfits, and is already looking ahead to the future.

Alex Gonzalez

Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Gracie Hunt poses for a photo on the red carpet at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.
Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Gracie Hunt poses for a photo on the red carpet at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Gracie Hunt is known for her iconic gameday fits, and we imagine she’s going to slay this NFL Christmas Gameday. Especially as she already has a vision of future fashion trends.

Gracie Hunt 2024
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RELATED: Gracie Hunt shares rare bikini bombshell from tropical vacation with boyfriend

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, published Saturday, Dec. 21, the Kansas City Chiefs heiress revealed which fashion trends she thinks will be in and out for 2025.

“I think that patent skin-tight pants are out for a moment,” Hunt said. “I'm sure they'll come back, as all fashion trends tend to at some point. I think that cargo pants are in to stay for 2025. They're so easy to style and really chic. You can dress them up or down. And then I'd also say that I'm seeing a lot more loose-fit jeans…and low-rise jeans.”

Gracie takes a lot of her fashion inspiration from her mother, Tavia Hunt — who is the wife of Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt. She says her mother has often told her that she sees many fashion trends from her day get second lives through younger generations.

Gracie Hunt and Tavia Hunt 2024
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs team executive Tavia Hunt (left) and daughter Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“My mom always says she remembers when things were from the 80s and 90s,” Gracie says.
“And when things come in and out of fashion, she's like, ‘Oh my goodness, we had scrunchies, now you guys all have scrunchies.’”

RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt's funny answer living in Dallas Cowboys country

Fans can stream the Chiefs VS. Pittsburgh Steelers game today beginning at 1 p.m. ET via Netflix.

Gracie Hunt 2024
Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

First Lady…: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game

…of Texas: Loreal Sarkisian is Texas sparkly denim-white cowgirl for CFP game

Wowza: Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game

Totally adorable: Hailee Steinfeld’s sweet selfie will make Josh Allen jealous

‘Mamba’ style: Vanessa Bryant amazingly customizes Elf on the Shelf with Kobe tribute

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion