Gracie Hunt's sister Ava dazzles Chiefs Kingdom with fiery look at 'unforgettable event'
The Kansas City Chiefs gave a major shout-out to an heir of the team: Gracie Hunt's younger sister, Ava.
The team's official Instagram account shared photos of the 13th Annual Chiefs Style Lounge event, which featured 19-year-old Ava Hunt, daughter of owner Clark Hunt, walking the runway in a custom Chiefs leather skirt and cotton black top. The post is captioned with, "Chiefs Kingdom cleans up nice Thanks to all the incredible businesses, fans, and models for making StyleLounge presented by Helzberg such an unforgettable night!"
The event was hosted by Ava's sister, 25-year-old influencer Gracie Hunt, who shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the Style Lounge on her own Instagram. In a separate post by the Chiefs account, Ava's look was highlighted for needing a "second look." Gracie agreed, calling the post "straight fire" in the comments.
The Hunt sisters, along with their brother Knobel, were all in attendance for the Chiefs triumph over the New Orleans Saints on Monday, October 7. While Gracie holds the biggest Instagram presence with 572K followers, Ava has grown her following quite a bit thanks to her cheerleading at Southern Methodist University. Like Gracie, her popularity among the fandom known as Chiefs Kingdom will only continue to get bigger.
Oct. 9
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bon voyage: Livvy Dunne drops highly anticipated final LSU glam photos
What a change: Livvy Dunne’s amazing transformation from freshman to A-list star
Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife
His Airness: Michael Jordan debuts custom private plane with insane price tag
Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes