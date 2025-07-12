The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt shares powerful message wearing black to mourn loss of family member

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress and the Hunt family continue to mourn their 9-year-old cousin Janie’s death in the devastating Texas floods.

City Chiefs Gracie Hunt before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
City Chiefs Gracie Hunt before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It’s a tough time for the nation with the devastating floods in Texas that killed over 100 people. It’s especially tragic for Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his family losing their 9-year-old cousin Janie Hunt.

Clark’s wife Tavia Hunt and daughter Gracie mourned her death on social media.

It’s a sad time for Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and his family. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

“How do we trust a God who is supposed to be good, all knowing and all powerful, but who allows such terrible things to happen — even to children?” she asked, acknowledging the difficulty of how to "wrestle" with such a question. In the multiple-slide post, Tavia quoted scripture to show her belief that "God's word helps us rebuild that trust when our hearts are broken."

On Saturday, Gracie posted a beautiful and powerful message on her IG that said, “The sky doesn’t rush to heal—but it never stops shining. We’re learning to do the same.🤍” She included pictures with an amazing visual background while wearing black to mourn little Janie.

It’s so sad. They say only time heals, but it doesn’t make it easy.

Our condolences to the Hunt family and all those affected by the devastating floods in Kerrville.

Gracie Hunt shares Instagram post in the wake of the catastrophic Texas floods that killed her 9-year-old cousin. / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

