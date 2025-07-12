Gracie Hunt shares powerful message wearing black to mourn loss of family member
It’s a tough time for the nation with the devastating floods in Texas that killed over 100 people. It’s especially tragic for Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his family losing their 9-year-old cousin Janie Hunt.
Clark’s wife Tavia Hunt and daughter Gracie mourned her death on social media.
“How do we trust a God who is supposed to be good, all knowing and all powerful, but who allows such terrible things to happen — even to children?” she asked, acknowledging the difficulty of how to "wrestle" with such a question. In the multiple-slide post, Tavia quoted scripture to show her belief that "God's word helps us rebuild that trust when our hearts are broken."
On Saturday, Gracie posted a beautiful and powerful message on her IG that said, “The sky doesn’t rush to heal—but it never stops shining. We’re learning to do the same.🤍” She included pictures with an amazing visual background while wearing black to mourn little Janie.
It’s so sad. They say only time heals, but it doesn’t make it easy.
Our condolences to the Hunt family and all those affected by the devastating floods in Kerrville.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’