Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife and daughter Gracie mourn 9-year-old cousin who died in Texas floods
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is mourning a devastating loss — his 9-year-old cousin has died in the Texas floods on July 4.
Tavia Hunt, wife of the Chiefs CEO, shared a heart-wrenching post about the catastrophic floods, which claimed the life of young Janie Hunt, whom she called a "precious little Hunt cousin." Janie was one of the 27 young campers of Camp Mystic, a Christian girls camp, who died in the flooding — during which the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in 45 minutes.
"Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberley and the tragic loss of so many lives – including a precious little Hunt cousin, along with several friend’s little girls," Tavia wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 5.
RELATED: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia shares emotional birthday note, intimate photos
“How do we trust a God who is supposed to be good, all knowing and all powerful, but who allows such terrible things to happen — even to children?” she asked, acknowledging the difficulty of how to "wrestle" with such a question. In the multiple-slide post, Tavia quoted scripture to show her belief that "God's word helps us rebuild that trust when our hearts are broken."
Clark and Tavia, who married in 1993, share three children together: Gracie, 26, Knobel, 22, and Ava, 19.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt flexes billionaire life with dad Clark, Ava at F1 Monaco
Gracie, for her part, reposted a quote via her Instagram Story in the aftermath of the loss of her cousin.
"Jesus is no security against life's storms, but He is perfect security in them," read the quote.
In 2022, Tavia spoke about the family's tight-knit bond.
“I would say we are very, very close, and I mean we talk every day if we don’t see each other every single day,” she shared with KSHB at the time. “I just think our faith, our values and our deep love for each other.”
Janie, whose family confirmed her death in a statement to People, was related to Clark through her late great-grandfather, billionaire William Herbert Hunt, who was brothers with Clark's late father, Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, per Fox News. This made Janie Clark's second cousin once removed.
"We are devastated," Janie's family shared. As of Monday, July 7, the flash flooding in Texas has killed at least 82 people.
