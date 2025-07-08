Chiefs Owner's 9-Year-Old Cousin Dies in Texas Floods
Janie Hunt, a cousin of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, died in this past week's flooding in Central Texas. She was 9 years old.
According to a Monday morning report from Bianca Rodriguez-Mora of the Dallas Morning News, Janie was among 27 campers and counselors to lose their lives from Camp Mystic—a popular non-denominational Christian girls' summer camp in Kerr County.
"Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberley and the tragic loss of so many lives—including a precious Hunt cousin, along with several friends’ little girls," Clark's wife Tavia wrote on Instagram, adding several Christian messages of comfort in the face of suffering.
Janie was the great-granddaughter of William Herbert Hunt, the oil tycoon who was the brother of American Football League and Major League Soccer founder Lamar Hunt—Clark's father.
At least 100 people have perished in four days of flooding in Texas's Hill Country, and dozens remain unaccounted for.