Henry Cejudo shows off eye injury after bizarre UFC Fight Night ending
The main event of UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington came to an unceremonious end. Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo was unable to continue after suffering an eye poke in the third round.
Referee Jason Herzog waved off the fight after the fourth round began. In between rounds and after taking the full five minutes to recover from the eye poke, Cejudo told his corner he was unable to see.
Cejudo's opponent, Song Yadong, was awarded a technical decision win, 29–28, 29–28, and 30–27.
Following the event, there was plenty of criticism from fans who had a sour taste in their mouth after the bizarre ending, saying he was just looking for a way out.
Cejudo took to social media to share his side of the story, showing off and detailing his eye injury.
WARNING: Graphic image.
"Diplopia, Soft Tissue Damage, Corneal Abrasion," Cejudo wrote.
He also shared a video on Instagram Stories saying, “We wanted to finish the fight, man. Obviously, I got poked in the eye with two damn fingers. Typically, when I get poked, I’m good. The same reason why I was smiling and whatnot. But after those five minutes were up, I still couldn’t see anything. Or it’s not that I couldn’t see anything, I was seeing double.”
“So I just got back from the hospital right now and I don’t even know the term. Diplopia? When you get tissue damage in your eye, you pretty much freaking scratch your retina where you are able to see doubles. And it’s unfortunate, dude. Did Song do it intentionally? No. But should there be a point deducted? One hundred percent, man.”
It was an unfortunate end to an otherwise exciting night of fights, but that's the way mixed martial arts goes from time to time.
As for the rematch, UFC president Dana White immediately shut the idea down at the post-fight press conference.
