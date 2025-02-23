Bizarre sequence in Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong gives UFC Seattle an awkward ending
The main event of UFC Seattle saw former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo square off with top bantamweight contender Song Yadong.
Cejudo vs. Song Ends In Bizarre Technical Decision
Cejudo famously retired in 2020 after defending the bantamweight title against divisional legend Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, but in 2023 the 38-year-old came out of retirement and nearly reclaimed the belt when he challenged Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 and lost a split decision.
"Triple C" then dropped a unanimous decision to Merab Dvalishvili in the latter fighter's last outing before claiming the bantamweight title from Sean O'Malley, and the two-fight skid put Cejudo in a desperate position heading into a matchup with the #8-ranked Song at UFC Seattle.
The two men were happy to trade strikes for the entirety of the first round, and although Song landed a couple big punches late it was Cejudo's leg kicks that appeared to do the most damage during the opening frame.
"Kung Fu Kid" increased his output in the second round and began to make use of a clear speed advantage while also fending off takedowns, but in the final two minutes Cejudo bit down on his mouthpiece and managed to connect with a few significant flurries of his own.
The third round featured some back-and-forth striking exchanges that were unfortunately broken up by a low blow and an eye poke from Song, and the second infraction saw Cejudo take the full five minutes allowed to recover from the foul.
"Triple C" was adamant that he wasn't able to see out of one of his eyes in his corner, which led to the fight being called off before Song was awarded a technical decision due to the fact that the bout had already gone three full rounds.
