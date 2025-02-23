Paige VanZant, husband Austin Vanderford share special moment after UFC debut
Austin Vanderford had a storybook ending to his UFC debut. After waiting years for his shot on the big stage, Vanderford put on a dominant performance against Nikolay Veretennikov and scored a second-round TKO victory.
To make the moment even more special, Vanderford was cornered by his wife, former UFC star Paige VanZant.
Vanderford, who previously fought for the Bellator World Championship, accepted the bout against Veretennikov on four days notice and did not waste his opportunity at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.
MORE: Paige VanZant gushes over husband Austin Vanderford's emphatic TKO in UFC debut
He used his wrestling and ground-and-pound to dictate the fight and pummeled his opponent until referee Kevin MacDonald stepped in to stop the fight.
After his victory, Vanderford and VanZant posed for a photo backstage to celebrate his big win.
VanZant also sent a special message to her husband, referring to him as "my world."
What a great moment for the couple.
It will be interesting to see who Vanderford is matched up against for his second UFC appearance. Paige, meanwhile, returns to action at Power Slap 12 on Friday, March 7, against Mikael-Michelle Brown at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song was headlined by a bantamweight bout between former flyweight champion, bantamweight champion, and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong of China. Cejudo capped off the night with a stunning upset victory.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
