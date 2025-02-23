Paige VanZant gushes over husband Austin Vanderford's emphatic TKO in UFC debut
Former Bellator world title contender Austin Vanderford made his long-awaited UFC debut on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.
Vanderford faced off against Nikolay Veretennikov after accepting the bout on just four-days notice.
Entering the bout, Vanderford was a slight underdog, but he did not let that hold him back and made an emphatic statement inside of the Octagon. Vanderford overpowered Veretennikov with his wrestling en route to a second-round TKO victory.
MORE: Paige VanZant shares selfie update after Power Slap fight in Abu Dhabi
After the bout, former UFC star Paige VanZant, who is currently competing in Dana White's Power Slap and was corner Vanderford for his bout, took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's big win.
She shared a photo from the bout with the simple caption, "Welcome to the [UFC], baby!"
With the win, Vanderford advanced to 13-2 in his professional mixed martial arts career.
It will be interesting to see who Vanderford is matched up against for his second UFC appearance. Paige, meanwhile, returns to action at Power Slap 12 on Friday, March 7, against Mikael-Michelle Brown at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song is headlined by a bantamweight bout between former flyweight champion, bantamweight champion, and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong of China.
