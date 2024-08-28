Texans cheerleaders playfully share hidden talents, guilty pleasures
The Houston Texans Cheerleaders are a strong brand and hold their own against the cheerleaders who are slightly to the north, and the social media team is always on fire.
In a video shared as we approach the regular season, Texans cheerleaders hilariously reveal what they would medal in if it were an Olympic sport.
Sure, the 2024 Paris Olympics are in the books, but the Paralympics are underway and the Olympic spirit is still high.
Plus, the Texans cheerleaders have some brilliant ideas for Olympic events in the future. I mean, if breakdancing can earn you a medal, why can't events like posing, napping, and eating sushi?
They just may be onto something.
But, for now, they'll have to stick with gracing us with their presence on the sidelines of NFL games during the 2024 season.
The Texans officially kick off their 2024 campaign on the road against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 8.
The team's home opener falls on Sunday, September 15, against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.
