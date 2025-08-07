How much weight has skinny Luka Doncic actually lost?
Everybody now knows about skinny Luka turning into very rich, skinny Luka.
Now speculation has turned to whether the Los Angeles Lakers new franchise superstar Luka Doncic, while LeBron James continues to play mind games, will one, be able to take this team to the NBA Finals in a loaded Western Conference, and two, whether or not this is a transformed professional athlete who will now take his conditioning and diet seriously.
All great questions to figure out in the future, but we're more petty at The Athlete Lifestyle. We want to know, how much weight did the five-time, All NBA First-Team selection actually lose?
After the 26-year-old five-time NBA All-Star flexed his new physique in a massive feature in Men's Health, and then signed his expected three-year, $165 million extension (really only two years with a player option on the third), Doncic is now competing in this summer's EuroBasket for his home country, Slovenia.
Apparently they have intel on how much the EuroLeague champion actual lost - allegedly 31 pounds.
So certainly impressive, but not OMG how much?! What's more important is the changed exercise and diet, which now includes intermittent fasting for 16 hours daily, only eating during an eight-hour window, gluten-free and low-sugar regimen, and a high-protein intake of 250 grams every day.
Last year's NBA scoring champion will show off his new skinny look on the court tomorrow vs. Germany - allegedly 31 pounds lighter.
