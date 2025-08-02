The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Luka Doncic has amazing $5 million hidden gesture in new monster Lakers contract

As expected, Luka Doncic signed a maximum three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Lakers. The 26 year old carved out $5 million.

Matthew Graham

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Skinny Luka is now ridiculously rich Luka.

In what was a forgone conclusion, the Los Angeles Lakers franchise centerpiece Luka Doncic, not 40-year-old LeBron James, signed a maximum contract extension for three-years, $165 million, with a player option for 2028.

RELATED: LeBron James has surprising reaction to Luka Doncic’s epic NYC trip

Luka Doncic
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old five-time, All-NBA First Team selection, now looking svelte and toned thanks to his new diet and training regimen, penned a heartfelt note to Lakers fans.

While many will simply talk about it in basketball terms of how can the Lakers compete for an NBA championship in the loaded Western Conference, Doncic shared that he will carve out $5 million "to help 77 young athletes around the world chase their dreams, just like I did."

RELATED: Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has words for Mavericks after new skinny photos

Luka Doncic, LeBron James
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Basketball gave me everything," Doncic wrote. "And I'm lucky to be able to give back and help the next generation. Thank you for believing in me. This is just the beginning - let's keep building something special together."

RELATED: Who is Lakers superstar Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes?

Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic/Instagram

It's a fantastic gesture from the Slovenian import and Kobe Bryant admirer, with the "77" and ode to his jersey number and the "7" for his childhood hero growing up, European legend Vassilis Spanoulis.

Heck, Doncic even proposed to his now fiancée Anamaria Goltes on 7-7.

Now 77 lucky kids will have their dreams come true thanks to Doncic.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance

Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do

Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news

Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Business