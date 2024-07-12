The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark goes fan-girl, snaps cute candid photos

The WNBA rookie sensation adds fan-friendly photographer to her growing list of accolades.

Matthew Graham

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark smiles in an interview after becoming the first rookie to have a triple-double Saturday, July 6, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark smiles in an interview after becoming the first rookie to have a triple-double Saturday, July 6, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Is there anything Caitlin Clark can’t do?

Despite recent hot takes, the Indiana Fever rookie phenom has a ridiculously high approval rating, and her WNBA All-Star jersey sold out almost instantly.

She also apparently knows her way around a camera, which makes sense since she’s usually being hounded by photographers, camara men and women, and of course her millions of adoring fans. 

So before the Fever’s game against the Phoenix Mercury, Clark got some candid pics of her teammates and her fans.

Could these photos be any cuter? And of course we love Fever teammates Erica Wheeler and Lexie Hull hamming it up for their star shooter.

Clark and her teammates were also strutting their style pregame, with the Fever sensation on fire in a simple style perfect for muggy Indiana summers.

Little did we know that Clark can strut the runway and also be the one taking the photos for it.

