Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark goes fan-girl, snaps cute candid photos
Is there anything Caitlin Clark can’t do?
Despite recent hot takes, the Indiana Fever rookie phenom has a ridiculously high approval rating, and her WNBA All-Star jersey sold out almost instantly.
She also apparently knows her way around a camera, which makes sense since she’s usually being hounded by photographers, camara men and women, and of course her millions of adoring fans.
So before the Fever’s game against the Phoenix Mercury, Clark got some candid pics of her teammates and her fans.
Could these photos be any cuter? And of course we love Fever teammates Erica Wheeler and Lexie Hull hamming it up for their star shooter.
Clark and her teammates were also strutting their style pregame, with the Fever sensation on fire in a simple style perfect for muggy Indiana summers.
Little did we know that Clark can strut the runway and also be the one taking the photos for it.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Ranking most baller 2024 ESPY fits: Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae, Livvy Dunne
Well then: Meghan Markle shines in white gown, survives awkward joke at 2024 ESPYs
2H2H: Livvy Dunne having the most awesome, fabulous summer break (PHOTOS)
2H2H: Angel Reese gets gift from Sky owner after breaking WNBA record
Aww: Vanessa Bryant, daughters haver adorable, heartwarming summer holiday