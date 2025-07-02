Injured Caitlin Clark epically photobombs Fever teammates post Commissioner’s Cup win

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

The Indiana All-Star may have not played, but she was the MVP of the celebration.

Matt Ryan

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) cheers on the team Thursday, June 26, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) cheers on the team Thursday, June 26, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark was unable to play in the Commissioner’s Cup Final for the Indiana Fever, but she certainly was their MVP in the locker room following the team’s shocking win over the Minnesota Lynx.

The 23-year-old All-Star Clark is nursing a groin injury, but hopes to return this week as the regular season resumes.

Her teammates stepped up big time in her absence, as 8-8 Indiana on the season defeated the powerhouse 14-2 Minnesota team, 74-59, to claim the in-season tournament championship.

The Fever celebrate winning the Commissioner’s Cup. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

While the Commissioner’s Cup doesn’t count toward regular season standings, it does give the winning team a nice financial boost with a $500,000 prize pool, which the players will get a nice check from. In year’s past that was as much at $30k. Coinbase is also giving each player $5k in cryptocurrency to both the Fever and Lynx.

This led to some epic celebrations in the locker room after the game.

Clark was the star, however. She even served as the team’s bartender in a viral video.

While that’s awesome, so is this epic photobomb with Clark and teammates Makayla Timpson (left), Lexie Hull, Brianna Turner, and Sophie Cunningham.

Sophie Cunningham/Instagram

Well done, Clark. What can’t she do?

Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

