Who is Lakers star Austin Reaves’ girlfriend Jenna Barber?

The Los Angeles guard is a crowd favorite. Meet his No. 1 fan.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Austin Reaves is always a fan favorite for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He also just only 27 years old and just turned down a a max contract extension of 4-years, $89.2 million, but believes he will get more from the franchise that just changed ownership for $10 billion.

Austin Reave
Reaves is a star on the Lakers.

Reaves is the third option with LeBron James and Luka Doncic, and he thrives in his role, averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Reaves is originally from Newark, Arkansas, and played his college ball first with the Wichita State Shockers and then the Oklahoma Sooners. He went undrafted before signing a two-way contract with the Lakers in August of 2021. He hasn’t looked back since.

Along they way he’s had his No. 1 fan in his corner: His longtime girlfriend Jenna Barber. So who is she?

They’ve been together since high school

Barber also grew up in Newark as well, and the two have been dating since 2014 while at Cedar Ridge High School. She’s 26 years old.

Jenna Barber and Austin Reaves
Barber just celebrated Reaves' 27th birthday on May 29.

Barber graduated from the University of Arkansas and was in a sorority

So while Reaves was off doing his thing in college, Barber was representing the Razorbacks after first going to University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. She was also a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.

Jenna Barber
Jenna Barber/Instagram

She has a twin sister

Jenna’s twin is Jordan Barber Wheeler, and she also has a younger sister, Jaden Barber.

She’s going to school to be a chiropractor

She’s been studying at Logan College of Chiropractic since 2023, according to her Facebook page.

She’s much tanner than Reaves

That’s what we know about Jenna Barber.

Jenna Barber and Austin Reaves
Jenna Barber/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

