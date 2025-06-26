Who is Lakers star Austin Reaves’ girlfriend Jenna Barber?
Austin Reaves is always a fan favorite for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He also just only 27 years old and just turned down a a max contract extension of 4-years, $89.2 million, but believes he will get more from the franchise that just changed ownership for $10 billion.
Reaves is the third option with LeBron James and Luka Doncic, and he thrives in his role, averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.
RELATED: Who is new Los Angeles Lakers owner Mark Walter?
Reaves is originally from Newark, Arkansas, and played his college ball first with the Wichita State Shockers and then the Oklahoma Sooners. He went undrafted before signing a two-way contract with the Lakers in August of 2021. He hasn’t looked back since.
Along they way he’s had his No. 1 fan in his corner: His longtime girlfriend Jenna Barber. So who is she?
They’ve been together since high school
Barber also grew up in Newark as well, and the two have been dating since 2014 while at Cedar Ridge High School. She’s 26 years old.
Barber graduated from the University of Arkansas and was in a sorority
So while Reaves was off doing his thing in college, Barber was representing the Razorbacks after first going to University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. She was also a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.
She has a twin sister
Jenna’s twin is Jordan Barber Wheeler, and she also has a younger sister, Jaden Barber.
She’s going to school to be a chiropractor
She’s been studying at Logan College of Chiropractic since 2023, according to her Facebook page.
She’s much tanner than Reaves
That’s what we know about Jenna Barber.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover
Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates
Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms
Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns
Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri