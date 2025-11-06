LeBron James, Austin Reaves show good vibes together in awe of Luka Doncic
There have been two narratives early in the Los Angeles Lakers surprising 7-2 start after their 118-116 win over the hyped San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyana.
One, is 40-year-old superstar a LeBron James a distraction? And two, are the lakers better off without him with Austin Reaves blossoming into a prolific scorer as the perfect compliment to franchise centerpiece Luka Doncic?
RELATED: Lakers star Luka Doncic greets Dodgers champs with one shockingly as tall as him
The former has understandably gotten most of the headlines given it's King James, the 40-year-old four-time NBA champion, four-time league MVP, 21-time All-Star, the holder of most points ever scored, and in the conversation for greatest of all time, who has been sidelined all season with a sciatica injury.
Reaves, 27, is averaging over 31 points, five rebounds, and nine assists per game, so you understand the conundrum.
RELATED: Steph Curry, LeBron James hating each other would be better for NBA than a lovefest
Given how much power James has in the league with Klutch Sports Group and his legacy, it has been hard to tell if there has been bad blood behind the scenes ever since Luka signed his three-year, $165 million extension in the offseason (which is really only a two-year deal with a player option).
Even sipping coffee on the sidelines during the game has been pointed out by us, wondering if that's a hint of frustration.
Reaves joined LeBron at the end of the bench with a groin injury for the San Antonio game, and it was all good vibes between the teammates, and when Luka crossed up two Spurs and sliced between them for the layup, both LeBron and AR-15 looked at each other in awe.
RELATED: LeBron's mom Gloria shares King James baby photo in hilarious throwback
It's a good sign that maybe the tension between LeBron and the Lakers is overblown.
Now if LeBron returns and Reaves is taking away his playing time, that could be an entirely different matter.
RELATED: LeBron’s wife Savannah turns heads in non-Dodgers jersey for WS date night
"It's as much Austin's team as it is LeBron's team or Luka's team," head coach JJ Redick said before the season started. "I told him he's out of excuses. You're no longer the undrafted guy who's a young player. You're one of the guys now. Every day, he's willing to be coached. It's been awesome."
Maybe LeBron, who has nothing left to prove, realizes it's time to be the third wheel if he wants to get that elusive fifth title.
Reaves, who declined the Lakers extension offer, is playing for a huge free agency contract after this season.
Time will tell, but this certainly was a nice, kumbaya candid moment.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky