Austin Reaves' gf Jenna had eerily timed 'surgery' post before Lakers star's injury

Lakers fans were freaking out when Austin Reaves left the Christmas day game with an injury in a lopsided loss to the Houston Rockets, 119-96.

Now ESPN's Shams Charania is reporting it's something called a grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain and that the Los Angeles Lakers star guard will be out at least four weeks.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain and will be reevaluated in four weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 27, 2025

Besides franchise centerpiece Luka Doncic, the 27-year-old Reaves had been the most dependable offensive option for the alarmingly thin fourth-place Lakers in a loaded Western Conference, averaging 26.6 points per game to go along with a little over five rebounds and six assists.

Dec. 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not to mention it seems like Reaves and Doncic are extremely tight.

The other elephant in the room, LeBron James, has been hard to read throughout the season, and the four-time NBA champion was blasted for his lack of effort in the holiday marquee showdown vs. Kevin Durant.

Nov. 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is embraced by forward LeBron James (23) in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Reaves' girlfriend Jenna had eerily predicted the injury

Jenna Barber/Instagram

Assuming Reaves high school girlfriend, Jenna Barber, was referring to a surgery she had been part of since the proud Arkansas Razorbacks alum is studying at Logan College of Chiropractic, it was still extremely eerie timing given the Christmas day photo of the happy couple snuggling on the couch was posted just before the Lakers game.

"A post surgery, pre-game Christmas," Jenna wrote with a couple of white heart emojis while she hugged him.

Jenna Barber talks about surgery in a Christmas cuddle session with her boyfriend, Austin Reaves. | Jenna Barber/Instagram

Barber, also around the same age as Reaves at 25, does not post couple photos often, so luckily his injury did not end up requiring surgery, especially since he bet on himself by declining the Lakers extension offer, potentially making around $30-$40 million annually when he becomes a free agent in 2026 after the season.

As far as that grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain, it's a partial tear of the main calf muscle.

Oct .31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts with guard Austin Reaves (15) during a timeout during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

