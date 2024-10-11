Inside goth influencer Barbie Three Six's journey into the boxing ring
Despite being the daughter of a professional MMA fighter and taking jiu-jitsu at a young age, Australian fighter Barbie Three Six, also known by her online persona 6ar6ie6, didn’t set out to create a career in the ring. The decision to put her fitness journey online started as a way to remove herself from a lifestyle of drugs and street violence. Soon, however, Barbie realized that people were interested in seeing a different type of gym-goer. “When I first started, if you searched ‘goth gym girl,’ you’d only find one image of a Russian bodybuilder from 2007,” Barbie told SI.
As Barbie’s popularity grew, so did the online interest in influencer boxing. When she got the opportunity to throw her hat in the ring, she knew there would be detractors. One commentator even joked that his worst nightmare would be his daughter looking like her. But Barbie doesn’t let that get to her. “I don’t take things too seriously,” she says. “I think my performance speaks for itself, and my fanbase has supported me throughout.”
After preparing with her dad and another skilled trainer for 10 weeks, Barbie proved the haters wrong in her first fight. In front of 13,000 people, the goth boxer delivered a stunning fourth-round knockout. Now a 2-1 record boxer, with a growing fanbase of over two million followers on TikTok, Barbie is only just getting started. She has dreams of fighting at a heavier weight class, winning a title, and securing more knockouts in the future. In the meantime, her fans can follow her journey on Instagram and TikTok as she continues to break stereotypes and inspire others to embrace their true selves.
