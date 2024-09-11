Go inside Simone Biles' gorgeous new $3 million dollar mansion
Simone Biles and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, have made significant strides on their custom Texas mansion, which is nearing completion.
The couple, who have been developing their Spring, TX property for over a year, recently provided a glimpse into their luxurious new home through an posted on Monday, September 9.
The photos showed a glimpse at the mansion, which features high-end finishes, including a striking mirrored ceiling and a gorgeous marble bathroom complete with a freestanding bathtub and huge shower.
In previous looks at the home, Biles, 27, showed a spacious gym equipped with high ceilings and large windows, a large kitchen with a waterfall island, plus a game room, home theater, wet bar, and an upper-level balcony.
In terms of pricing, the gymnast and Owens have invested heavily in their new home. The kitchen’s premium features and the expansive two-story layout suggest a significant investment, previously reported at over $3 million.
Currently, the Olympian and her husband are residing in a nearby mansion which Biles purchased in 2020. It remains to be seen whether the couple will sell this property or add it to their growing real estate portfolio.
In addition to the new build, Biles showed fans other ways she has spoiled herself since winning herself three gold medals at the Paris Olympics back in August. She revealed that she purchased a new White Mercedes G-Wagon priced at $150,000 shortly after telling fans her parents surprised her with a Hermes purse, which usually go for thousands of dollars.
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?
On the prowl: Livvy Dunne slays in tiger-print boots, miniskirt for LSU game (PHOTOS)
Cuteness: Steph Curry, wife Ayesha, kids family photos mind-blowing evolution
Dynamic duo: Gabby Thomas, Sunisa Lee side-by-side stunner at NYFW (PHOTO)
Fire-alert: WNBA’s Nika Muhl’s miniskirt, bikini top fit causes ‘heat advisory’ (PHOTOS)