IShowSpeed gets viciously dropped by Manny Pacquiao during sparring
Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxers of all time, so it's usually not a good idea to test your boxing skills against him, especially when you are a streamer.
Pacquiao was met by IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., and decided to try out some friendly sparring.
After letting the streamer land a few body shots, Pacquiao unleashed his own shot that immediately sent IShowSpeed crashing to the ground in a heap of pain.
MORE: Jake Paul, IShowSpeed agree to 40-yard dash race for $25,000
IShowSpeed has made multiple headlines in recent weeks for his athletic feats, most notable live streaming his leap over a Lamborghini.
IShowSpeed jumps over Lamborghini... twice
He also recently agreed to a 40-yard dash against Jake Paul with $25,000 being put on the line.
While he certainly has athletic skills, the streamer should probably leave boxing to the pros.
