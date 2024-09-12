The Athlete Lifestyle logo

IShowSpeed gets viciously dropped by Manny Pacquiao during sparring

Streamer IShowSpeed recently met with boxing legend Manny Pacquia and the two decided to throw hands. It went exactly how you'd expect.

Aug 21, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada; Manny Pacquiao is pictured before the start of a world welterweight championship bout against Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena.
Aug 21, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada; Manny Pacquiao is pictured before the start of a world welterweight championship bout against Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxers of all time, so it's usually not a good idea to test your boxing skills against him, especially when you are a streamer.

Pacquiao was met by IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., and decided to try out some friendly sparring.

After letting the streamer land a few body shots, Pacquiao unleashed his own shot that immediately sent IShowSpeed crashing to the ground in a heap of pain.

IShowSpeed has made multiple headlines in recent weeks for his athletic feats, most notable live streaming his leap over a Lamborghini.

He also recently agreed to a 40-yard dash against Jake Paul with $25,000 being put on the line.

While he certainly has athletic skills, the streamer should probably leave boxing to the pros.

