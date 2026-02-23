Jack Hughes’ ‘Miracle on Ice’ Reaction Turns Heads After USA Olympics Win

The USA men's hockey team secured a gold medal at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games with their 2-1 overtime victory against Canada on February 22.

The game-winning goal was scored by 24-year-old New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes, who found the back of the net just a few minutes into the sudden-death overtime period that still has the sports world buzzing.

JACK HUGHES DELIVERS AMERICA'S GOLDEN MOMENT IN OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/4foFDOri53 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

RELATED: Tate McRae Breaks Silence After Rumored Boyfriend Jack Hughes’ USA Olympic Gold

As soon as Hughes nailed this golden goal, NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico said, "For the first time since the 1980 miracle, the United States takes the gold!" per an X post from NBC.

Of course, Tirico is referring to the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, New York, when the USA Olympic hockey team defeated the Soviet Union in the semifinals despite being massive underdogs. They then beat Finland in the final game to secure the first gold medal in USA men's hockey Olympic history.

RELATED: Jack Hughes Admits Woman on His Mind After USA Golden Goal Amid Tate McRae Rumors

Jack Hughes Response to Mike Tirico's 'Miracle on Ice' Question With Strong Message

Jack Hughes, his brother Quinn, and USA goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck were interviewed by Tirico while celebrating their gold medal on Sunday.

At one point, Tirico asked Jack, "You know about the 1980 team, you know about the legacy. You've thought about being those guys. What's it like to now be those guys for USA hockey?"

Jack Hughes | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

"I mean, it's not about every single guy at all. It's about the team, it's about representing the USA, it's about all the people who helped us get here, it's about all the players who've come before us. It's about all the kids that are gonna come after us," Hughes said, per an X post from @wyshynski.

"We're so proud," Jack concluded before passing the mic to his brother Quinn, who thanked the US troops.

A truly special interview with Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes and Connor Hellebuyck. Beers in hand. Quinn shouting out the troops. The game MVP standing like a statue. Dylan Larkin video bomb. Hockey.pic.twitter.com/HKTk0Dknl6 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 22, 2026

Hughes couldn't have paid any better homage to the "Miracle on Ice" team, both on and off the ice.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex