Jack Hughes' Mom Ellen Steals Show With Emotional Reaction to USA Olympic Golden Goal

The USA men's hockey team just produced the most iconic performance in at least the past 46 years with their 2-1 victory over Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 22.

USA beat Canada in overtime to secure the country's first gold medal in men's hockey since 1980, which was when the "miracle on ice" took place against the Soviet Union.

Jack Hughes (86) of the United States | James Lang-Imagn Images

The game-winning goal was scored by New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes, in what was an incredible goal from range that secured the USA the gold.

And because it's sudden death in overtime, the game ended as soon as Hughes' shot hit the back of the net just a few minutes into the overtime period.

JACK HUGHES DELIVERED THE GOLDEN GOAL FOR TEAM USA 🥇🇺🇸



(via @NBCOlympics)pic.twitter.com/Vs8BUe2be1 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 22, 2026

Jack Hughes still surely has a very successful NHL career ahead of him. However, it's hard to imagine that he will ever produce a more legendary moment on the ice than what he accomplished on February 22.

And he had his brother Quinn (who is a star defender for Team USA) to celebrate with.

Jack and Quinn Hughes | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Jack and Quinn weren't the only members of the Hughes family that were present at Sunday's historic game.

Their mother, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes (who is a Player Development Consultant for the USA women's hockey team and therefore won a gold medal at these Winter Olympics), and their father, Jim Hughes, were also in attendance.

Jack Hughes | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

The NHL's X account posted a photo of the entire Hughes family embracing each other after the game with the caption, "What a moment for the Hughes Family ♥️".

It has certainly been a remarkable few days for the Hughes family.

