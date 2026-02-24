Jack Hughes Shares Broken Teeth Update After USA Hockey Olympics Gold
24-year-old superstar forward Jack Hughes has cemented himself as an American legend after his game-winning goal against Canada to win the USA gold medals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
Hughes played great all tournament long. And while the game-winning goal has etched him in USA sporting history, his smiles in the aftermath might be the first thing fans think of when recalling the USA men's hockey team capturing gold in Italy.
Canadian player Sam Bennett swung his hockey stick upwards late in the third period, connecting square with Hughes' face.
This ended up bringing Hughes to the ground right away, and Bennett was called for High Sticking. When Hughes got up, it was clear as day that his front tooth was chipped, as was one on the bottom of his mouth.
Jack Hughes Shares Smile Update After Losing Teeth in USA Gold Run
Hughes spoke with Fox News when he arrived back in the USA on Monday and was asked about the moment he got his teeth broken.
"Yeah. I mean, it sounds definitely crazy for you guys, because [it's] just a different profession. But in hockey, if you lose your teeth, it's not even a question of coming back and playing. That's like an automatic," Hughes said, per an X post from Andrew Kolvet.
"So, I was just feeling around my mouth and I was just disappointed that I lost my teeth. But it is what it is now... No, I'm gonna fix these things. I want my good smile back," he added.
Hughes was then asked whether he should flash a smile to the camera and declined.
While playing with broken teeth might be normal for Hughes, it makes him look like even more of a superstar to his many new fans who have never played hockey.
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.