Jack Hughes Shares Broken Teeth Update After USA Hockey Olympics Gold

24-year-old superstar forward Jack Hughes has cemented himself as an American legend after his game-winning goal against Canada to win the USA gold medals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Hughes played great all tournament long. And while the game-winning goal has etched him in USA sporting history, his smiles in the aftermath might be the first thing fans think of when recalling the USA men's hockey team capturing gold in Italy.

Jack Hughes | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

RELATED: Jack Hughes’ ‘Miracle on Ice’ Reaction Turns Heads After USA Olympics Win

Canadian player Sam Bennett swung his hockey stick upwards late in the third period, connecting square with Hughes' face.

This ended up bringing Hughes to the ground right away, and Bennett was called for High Sticking. When Hughes got up, it was clear as day that his front tooth was chipped, as was one on the bottom of his mouth.

RELATED: Tate McRae Breaks Silence After Rumored Boyfriend Jack Hughes’ USA Olympic Gold

Jack Hughes Shares Smile Update After Losing Teeth in USA Gold Run

Hughes spoke with Fox News when he arrived back in the USA on Monday and was asked about the moment he got his teeth broken.

"Yeah. I mean, it sounds definitely crazy for you guys, because [it's] just a different profession. But in hockey, if you lose your teeth, it's not even a question of coming back and playing. That's like an automatic," Hughes said, per an X post from Andrew Kolvet.

"So, I was just feeling around my mouth and I was just disappointed that I lost my teeth. But it is what it is now... No, I'm gonna fix these things. I want my good smile back," he added.

BREAKING: Jack Hughes is back on U.S. soil after his HISTORIC gold medal winning shot in OT.



On his missing teeth from a high sticking penalty: “In hockey, if you lose your teeth it’s not even a question. That’s like an automatic.” He was just disappointed about the smile.



But… pic.twitter.com/Y4jtqjMpjD — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) February 23, 2026

RELATED: Jack Hughes Admits Woman on His Mind After USA Golden Goal Amid Tate McRae Rumors

Hughes was then asked whether he should flash a smile to the camera and declined.

While playing with broken teeth might be normal for Hughes, it makes him look like even more of a superstar to his many new fans who have never played hockey.

JACK HUGHES.



THIS IS THE COLDEST PHOTO IN AMERICAN SPORTS HISTORY.



(📸Cole/IG) pic.twitter.com/sjAcAoHb8N — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 23, 2026

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Dad for Gold: Alysa Liu’s Dad Arthur Steals Show With Emotional Reaction

Marketing 101: Jutta Leerdam’s Viral Fit Moment Could Earn Her Huge Payday

Perfect 10: USA Figure Skater Isabeau Levito Causes Stir In Translucent Outfit During Olympics

Yes, you Maye: Drake Maye’s First Post-Super Bowl Sighting Comes as Wife Ann Stuns in Dress

Devilish thoughts: Jack Hughes Admits Woman on Mind After Golden Goal Amid Tate McRae Rumors

Way to clothes it out: Tara Lipinski Shines in Black Dress Matching Johnny Weir to End Olympics