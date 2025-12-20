Jake Paul controversially performs with Tekashi 6ix9ine for Netflix fight walkout

Jake Paul certainly knows how to make an entrance. How about having controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine walking him out for his big Netflix fight vs. Anthony Joshua?!

The 28-year-old Paul will do almost anything to draw eyeballs like a few days before the fight when he showed off an unreal Hulk Hogan outfit made out of alligator he was wearing on Friday night. Hogan, who passed away in July at the age of 71, was honored by Paul who wrote on Instagram, “Turned a 12ft Gator into my fight outfit in homage to the legendary Hulk Hogan — RIP Brother ❤️💛”

While Paul did use Hogan’s famous “Real American” entrance song by Rick Derringer, the music qucikly changed to rap with Tekashi 6ix9ine (Daniel Hernandez) leading him out and Paul spitting lyrics along with him.

RELATED: Jake Paul’s fiancée Jutta Leerdam missing Anthony Joshua fight for important reason

Jake Paul came out wearing his Hulk Hogan gear and alongside Tekashi 6ix9ine. #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/LbCHIA2jbQ — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) December 20, 2025

RELATED: Jake Paul’s payday for Anthony Joshua fight insanely higher than Mike Tyson bout

Here’s the video:

Tekashi 6ix9ine walked out Jake Paul to the ring tonight for his fight on Netflix with Anthony Joshua📍 pic.twitter.com/NE3xb0ELn5 — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) December 20, 2025

Paul never ceases to surprise with his viral antics.

Social media exploded over it, too.

The ’90s gave us @MikeTyson walking out with #Tupac. The 2020s gives us Jake Paul walking out with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Do I need to say more? — Ryan Lovell, PT, DPT, NCS, ATP (@RyanLovell27) December 20, 2025

Having Tekashi 6ix9ine on walkout is wild — Rizza (@Rizzabeast) December 20, 2025

LMAOOOOOO jake paul just walked in with tekashi 6ix9ine — it’s PRINCESS to you (@princessnmpo) December 20, 2025

Heading into the bout, 28-year-old Paul holds a record of 12-1 with seven knockouts, while the 36-year-old Joshua is 28-4 with 25 by KO. Joshua has a huge height advantage, towering over Paul at 6-foot-6 to his 6-foot-1. He’s also beaten some serious fighters in Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Kubrat Pulev, Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

Update: Paul was knocked out by Joshua in Round 6.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring