Jake Paul’s fiancée Jutta Leerdam missing Anthony Joshua fight for important reason

Dutch world champion speedskater and Jake Paul’s fiancée turned a lot of heads with her dress when the influencer-turned-boxer took on Mike Tyson back in November of 2024. Now, for his big Netflix fight on Friday night vs. Anthony Joshua, Leerdam was no where to be found. She explained why.

Leerdam, 26, is a Dutch champion speed skater and model, and got engaged to the 28-year-old influencer-turned-pro boxer Paul back in March with a giant ring.

For Paul’s last fight, Leerdam was training and rooted on her man in his win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. with a one-word reaction.

RELATED: Jake Paul’s payday for Anthony Joshua fight insanely higher than Mike Tyson bout

Paul has been there to support Leerdam in her races when he can. | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

While many were looking forward to her ringside fit in Miami, Florida, on Friday night, Leerdam took to TikTok to explain why she’s not there.

RELATED: Jake Paul reveals Netflix fight ring outfit nailing Hulk Hogan homage perfectly

First, though, she defended him and wrote on her post caption: “Just a girl watching her man work relentlessly. Yes he plays the villain, but that’s what creates opportunities for everyone including so many powerful women. Some people should look in the mirror and asked themselves why it triggers them so much. Lets support each other and success will come to you 🥰🥰”

At the end of the video she said, “Wish I could be there. This week is my qualifications for the Olympics.”

So, there you have it: There is no Leerdam in the building. No doubt she’ll be watching and we will be on the lookout for anything more from her.

Paul’s biggest test yet

Heading into the bout, 28-year-old Paul holds a record of 12-1 with seven knockouts, while the 36-year-old Joshua is 28-4 with 25 by KO. Joshua has a huge height advantage, towering over Paul at 6-foot-6 to his 6-foot-1. He’s also beaten some serious fighters in Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Kubrat Pulev, Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

Joshua has the height advantage on Paul. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

