Jake Paul’s payday for Anthony Joshua fight insanely higher than Mike Tyson bout

Jake Paul created quite the stir when at 27 years old when he fought 58-year-old Mike Tyson in November of 2024. He also had quite a payday for it, which he’ll now shatter when he takes on former two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on Friday, December 19.

The fight once again will be streamed on Netflix like it was from the home of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium for Paul vs. Tyson. This time, the venue is at the Kaseya Center in Miami Florida.

Paul made off with an estimated $40 million for the Tyson fight — while Mike made a lot less — which he then spent on an insane $39 million Georgia ranch. He even wore the most expensive outfit in boxing history for the bout.

RELATED: Jake Paul reveals Netflix fight ring outfit nailing Hulk Hogan homage perfectly

Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves) at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Heading into the bout, 28-year-old Paul holds a record of 12-1 with seven knockouts, while the 36-year-old Joshua is 28-4 with 25 by KO. Joshua has a huge height advantage, towering over Paul at 6-foot-6 to his 6-foot-1. He’s also beaten some serious fighters in Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Kubrat Pulev, Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

Joshua has the clear height advantage over Paul. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Paul is doing his best to promote the fight and talk all the trash he can — he even just made fun of Joshua’s legs.

Anthony Joshua: “I’m a serious fighter. You’re gonna get f*cked up.”



Jake Paul: “Look at them legs! Chicken legs!”



😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/FhZp8aroyA — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 19, 2025

Paul’s estimated insane payday for Joshua fight

Unlike Tyson, the fighters this time will split the purse. Estimates on the lower end have the prize money at around $180 million, but Paul even tweeted $267 million. Based on the lowest estiamte with the fighters splitting it, Paul could walk away with $90M+.

Paul’s net worth heading into the match

The inflencer-turned-pro-boxer’s net worth has significantly increased the last couple of years with estimates now putting it at around $200M. He even has Livvy Dunne promoting his “W” brand doing the splits.

He certainly loves to flaunt his money like making fun of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s private jet vs. his.

One thing is for sure, win or lose tonight he’s laughing all the way to the bank.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring