Jameis Winston Delivers Another Epic Pre-Game Speech For Browns
Jamies Winston strikes again.
The Cleveland Browns backup quarterback went viral ahead of the team's first preseason matchup with the Packers last week for his inspiring pre-game speech. The veteran delivered another fiery speech on Saturday before the team kicked things off with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the preseason.
"Everyday you go out there, you lay it on the line," Winston exclaimed during part of his rant. Let me tell y'all something, I don't care if you're here tomorrow, I don't care if you're here next week, we need to get a W in our house. We need to get a W. The last thing you put on film is a W."
The 30-year-old has developed quite the knack for delivering motivational pregame speeches. Perhaps his most notable lecture came during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he urged his teammates to "eat a W today." Winston seemed to channel pieces of that speech in his latest one.
In the last two weeks alone Winston dropped several memorable moments. On top of his pregame speech in Week 1 of the preseason, Winston also referenced the nursery rhyme "knick-knack, paddy-whack, give a dog bone" in reference to how great quarterback Deshaun Watson can still be.
Keep in mind these last two weeks were only preseason games. If Winston is already going this hard for exhibition games, imagine what he has planned for his pre-game speeches during the regular season.