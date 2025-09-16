The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jayden Reed makes bold Packers prediction high on anesthesia after surgery

The Green Bay receiver had surgery on his broken collarbone and was very talkative afterward.

Matt Ryan

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers are looking like Super Bowl contenders to start the season. They’ll have to play without star receiver Jayden Reed for 6-8 weeks as he recovers from a broken collarbone that required surgery. He certainly feels good about the Packers’ chances this season in a hilarious video when he woke up from his surgery high on anesthesia.

Reed, 25, was injured on Thursday Night Football in the win over the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field when a defender fell on top of him on a beautiful catch (that unfortunately was overturned by a penalty).

Green Bay has already beat up on two of the best teams in the NFC in the Commanders and the Detroit Lions. They also added Micah Parsons on defense, which is scary for the rest of the league.

When Reed awoke from his surgery, he declared the Packers are winning the Super Bowl live on Instagram. Apologies for the F-bombs as he was a little out of it, but he was pure entertainment.

Right now, it looks like Reed could be right. The Philadelphia Eagles are still the defending champions until someone takes that from them, but Green Bay right now is a problem for the rest of the league.

Here’s to a speedy recovery for Reed so he can get “turnt” with the rest of his teammates and the fans.

Jayden Ree
Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

