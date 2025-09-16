Jayden Reed makes bold Packers prediction high on anesthesia after surgery
The Green Bay Packers are looking like Super Bowl contenders to start the season. They’ll have to play without star receiver Jayden Reed for 6-8 weeks as he recovers from a broken collarbone that required surgery. He certainly feels good about the Packers’ chances this season in a hilarious video when he woke up from his surgery high on anesthesia.
Reed, 25, was injured on Thursday Night Football in the win over the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field when a defender fell on top of him on a beautiful catch (that unfortunately was overturned by a penalty).
RELATED: Micah Parsons eggs on Packers fans’ Jerry Jones chants during postgame interview
Green Bay has already beat up on two of the best teams in the NFC in the Commanders and the Detroit Lions. They also added Micah Parsons on defense, which is scary for the rest of the league.
When Reed awoke from his surgery, he declared the Packers are winning the Super Bowl live on Instagram. Apologies for the F-bombs as he was a little out of it, but he was pure entertainment.
RELATED: Packers benchwarmer Isaiah Neyor wears crazy iced-out chain making $13k a week
Right now, it looks like Reed could be right. The Philadelphia Eagles are still the defending champions until someone takes that from them, but Green Bay right now is a problem for the rest of the league.
Here’s to a speedy recovery for Reed so he can get “turnt” with the rest of his teammates and the fans.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit