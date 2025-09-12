Packers benchwarmer Isaiah Neyor wears crazy iced-out chain making $13k a week
Usually we are talking about the NFL players who played in a game, but a Green Bay Packers practice squad wide receiver on Thursday vs. the Washington Commanders went viral for his unreal chain spotted during the broadcast.
Most of us haven’t heard much about 24-year-old Isaiah Neyor, but he certainly stood out during the Packers’ big 27-19 win at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football over Washington.
While others have rocked some impressive jewelry like Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels with his iced-out pregame entrance for yesterday’s game, when cameras panned on Packers QB Jordan Love during the game, it was impossible not to notice the giant bling Neyor had on next to him.
Neyor played college ball for the Wyoming Cowboys, the Texas Longhorns, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
He was not drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, but signed with the San Francisco 49ers, but was later waived before he was picked up by Green Bay.
A Packers practice squad player of two or less years makes a flat rate of $13,000 a week for the season. That’s quite an expensive-looking chain for a guy not even on the active roster on that salary.
Regardless, the Flavor Flav-look certainly caught everyone’s attention.
