Chargers' Justin Herbert slated to earn big playoff bonus
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is preparing for just the second playoff appearance in his career, and there is some big money in it if he gets the job done.
If Herbert leads the Chargers to the Super Bowl, he is due for a $1.25 million raise, per Joel Corry of CBS Sports. If he wins the Super Bowl, even more dollars will fall his way
"Herbert's $40.5 million 2029 base salary will increase by $1.25 million if the Chargers win the AFC Championship game and Herbert takes at least 50% of Los Angeles' offensive snaps in the contest," Corry wrote. "It's an additional $1.25 million escalation for winning the Super Bowl where Herbert's offensive playtime during this game is 50% or more."
Herbert had just one playoff game to his resume entering Los Angeles' Wild Card Round matchup against the Houston Texans, in which he and the Chargers blew a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That was back in January 2022.
The loss actually severely damaged Herbert's reputation, as some were wondering if Herbert may have been nothing more than a numbers guy who couldn't actually elevate his team in the biggest moments.
Obviously, the jury is still out on Herbert regardless of how talented he is.
The former first-round pick has showed flashes of brilliance since entering the NFL in 2020, but recently, his numbers have seen a bit of a dip, as he hasn't thrown 30 touchdown passes since his sophomore campaign.
This year, Herbert was incredibly efficient, finishing with 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while completing 65.9 percent of his passes and posting a 101.7 passer rating.
We'll see if the 26-year-old can truly start building his legacy this winter.
